Houston weather: Strong cold front rolls through this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A strong cold front will reach Houston during the middle afternoon hours. This is November's version of an arctic cold front. Therefore, this front looks to bring an extended period of colder than normal weather with Houston possibly getting its first freeze of the season Wednesday morning. If that does occur, it would be the earliest fall freeze in Houston since 1999.The front should roll into our northwestern counties around 2pm, Houston around 4 pm, and the coast by 6 pm. This front will bring in cold air, gusty winds, and a chance for scattered showers. A Wind Advisory will go into effect beginning at 9 this evening until 3 am Tuesday for counties west of I-45. Wind speeds between 20 to 25 mph and gusts near 35. More rain is expected to move in overnight into Tuesday morning.Cold air will quickly filter in overnight Monday into Tuesday. This should allow our low temperatures to drop down into the low to mid 30s. The wind chill though, should be in the upper 20s! Temperatures should stay in the 40s throughout the day on Tuesday.We could also be looking at near or below freezing temperatures on Wednesday morning so it wouldn't be a bad idea to prepare. If you have any sensitive plants, you may want to move them indoors.Chilly temperatures should continue throughout much of the week before a slight warm up comes Friday into the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.