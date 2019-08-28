Weather

Severe thunderstorms moving through Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Strong storms moved through the Houston area on Wednesday, bringing strong winds, thunderstorms and scattered showers.

The weak front came in from the north and will continue to bring scattered storms through Friday. Most of the storms are expected to pop-up during the afternoon and evening hours.





Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we've had almost 500 lightning strikes in the last 10 minutes on the north side.

The rain is expected to cool our temps down a touch. And we're still expecting slightly lower humidity levels for the holiday weekend. But it will still be very hot.

After the long holiday weekend, rain chances will be on the rise again as an area of low pressure in the Gulf flings moisture our way. We'll also be watching Tropical Storm Dorian next week in case it brings any impacts along the Gulf coast.

SEE MORE: High water locations reported on Houston-area roads

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
