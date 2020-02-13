Several severe storm chances through Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered, severe storms developing over central Texas this afternoon will track east into our northern counties later today. Large hail is possible for College Station east to Huntsville. The chance of Houston being hit is low but not zero.
Another stretch of active, stormy weather is possible starting Thursday afternoon as our next cold front approaches. Severe storms with 60 mph winds and golf ball-size hail cannot be ruled out. This cold front will cool things off going into Easter weekend. It appears more storms are likely Saturday and Saturday night with rain possibly continuing into Easter morning. Some of the storms Saturday night could also become severe.
A stronger cold front arriving right after Easter Sunday could push our low temperatures down into the 40s next week!
