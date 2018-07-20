Record high temperatures possible in Houston through Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The hot weather is about to get even hotter. We'll have our first triple digit day of 2018 in Houston this afternoon, kicking off a streak of at least four consecutive 100-degree days in Houston.
High humidity will make it feel even hotter with the heat index over 106 in the shade. A heat advisory has been issued for Houston and most of southeast Texas from noon to 8 p.m. today.
The heat will intensify even more Sunday and Monday ahead of a weak front. If we don't get the expected cloud cover on Monday, the heat could challenge Houston's all-time July high of 105 set in 1954.
The heat will start to back off Tuesday as a front blows toward the Gulf coast. This will bring a slight chance of cooling showers toward the end of next week.
