Record high temperatures possible in Houston through Monday

The hot weather is about to get even hotter. We'll have our first triple digit day of 2018 in Houston this afternoon, kicking off a streak of at least four consecutive 100-degree days in Houston.High humidity will make it feel even hotter with the heat index over 106 in the shade. A heat advisory has been issued for Houston and most of southeast Texas from noon to 8 p.m. today.The heat will intensify even more Sunday and Monday ahead of a weak front. If we don't get the expected cloud cover on Monday, the heat could challenge Houston's all-time July high of 105 set in 1954.The heat will start to back off Tuesday as a front blows toward the Gulf coast. This will bring a slight chance of cooling showers toward the end of next week.