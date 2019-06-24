Man explains how he got trapped in rushing water off Highway 288

Terry Hill could be seen holding onto a railing on MacGregor Way under Highway 288 and along the Brays Bayou.
The Houston Fire Department received a call about a man trapped in rising water at 7:20 a.m.
Crews threw Hill several ropes and two rescuers jumped in the water to help secure him before crossing.
Hill was pulled to safety and the two crew members followed him back to shore.
"They put a second person in the water. They were able to pull him away and get him out of the water," said Houston Fire Department District Chief James Watson.
The man appeared to be okay and he was able to walk away from the scene just after 8 a.m.
ABC13 reporter Steve Campion interviewed Hill.
"I've been out here 17 years. That water is kind of tricky," Hill told Steve.
Hill explains that he's homeless and spent the night camping along the Brays Bayou. He says the water rose before he could escape.
He said he wasn't scared, but he was concerned.
Firefighters say Hill didn't want to leave his things behind, and they had to force him out of the water.
"Ultimately, the most important thing is his life, so we were able to get him out of the water and his belongings (are) making a journey down the bayou," Watson said.
Below is an image of what the area looks like normally. The water rose up and over the railings onto the path.
A strong line of storms rolled through the Houston area Monday morning.
