Weather

It feels like fall in Houston but for how long?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our much anticipated cold front has arrived! Clouds will linger overnight, keeping temperatures fairly steady. Where it stays clear, temps will fall further to near 50.

Most of us will start off Saturday with temperatures in the mid 50s, then sunshine poking through the clouds warms highs into the upper 70s during the afternoon.

A warm front will blow in Saturday night, bringing back warm, sticky weather by sunrise Sunday. While another cold front will dip into Texas after the weekend, it looks like it may stall out well to our north, leaving us in the warm, humid air for most of next week. That also means we'll have some chances for showers until our next cold front arrives toward the end of next week. That cold front is penciled in for Friday, and if it holds, we'll get to enjoy more fall weather next weekend!
