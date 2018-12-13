Houston Weather: Wind Advisory tonight thru Friday afternoon

I hope your inflatable holiday decorations are tied down! A strong storm tracking across North Texas will cause winds to increase all across the state. I expect wind gusts 35-45 mph around Houston on Friday. #txwx #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/8J9gTM4ERo — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) December 13, 2018

Winds will be increasing overnight and Friday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says gusts will be 35-45 mph across much of southeast Texas.Those winds will be carrying colder air. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s Friday afternoon, about 20-degrees colder than Thursday. And that's not including the wind chill!A few raindrops could also fall on parts of southeast Texas. But frozen precipitation is no longer expected in our part of the state.Winds relax and sunshine returns this weekend with seasonably cool temperatures.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.