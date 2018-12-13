WEATHER

Houston Weather: Wind Advisory tonight thru Friday afternoon

A cold front head to our area cold bring light snow to the northern parts of Texas.

Strong northwest winds will blow colder air into Houston along with a few raindrops
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Winds will be increasing overnight and Friday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says gusts will be 35-45 mph across much of southeast Texas.


Those winds will be carrying colder air. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s Friday afternoon, about 20-degrees colder than Thursday. And that's not including the wind chill!

A few raindrops could also fall on parts of southeast Texas. But frozen precipitation is no longer expected in our part of the state.

Winds relax and sunshine returns this weekend with seasonably cool temperatures.
