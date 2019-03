EMBED >More News Videos Rain chances are slight, so it won't be a total washout. But we'll need to keep the umbrella handy.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the exception of a few less clouds, Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday. It'll be breezy and warm again with high temps peaking around 80. We will have a 20% chance for rain.A cool front will cross the area Monday afternoon. There'll be enough moisture and instability around for a storm or two. Once the front clears, we've got another amazing stretch of spring weather coming.