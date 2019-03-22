Weather

Houston Weather: Sunshine, Ozone pollution watch today

Meteorologist Rachel Briers says we're under a pollution watch.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're in for another beautiful, sunny day in southeast Texas, but there is an ozone pollution watch in effect. The combination of sunshine, warm temps, and light winds could allow unhealthy levels of ozone to develop in a few Houston area neighborhoods. The light and variable winds will persist during the afternoon as temperatures climb into upper 70s.

Rain chances are slight, so it won't be a total washout. But we'll need to keep the umbrella handy.



The next weather system to roll into Texas will bring us minor chances of rain this weekend. It looks like the majority of the showers and storms will stay up in north Texas. The best chance of rain will come Saturday, but there's only 30% chance you'll get wet. Rain chances are now down to 20% Sunday and Monday. Another stretch of pleasant spring weather is likely to follow after a front blows through Houston late Monday.

