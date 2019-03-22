Houston Weather: Sunshine, Ozone pollution watch today

The next weather system to roll into Texas will bring us minor chances of rain this weekend. It looks like the majority of the showers and storms will stay up in north Texas. The best chance of rain will come Saturday, but there's only 30% chance you'll get wet. Rain chances are now down to 20% Sunday and Monday. Another stretch of pleasant spring weather is likely to follow after a front blows through Houston late Monday.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.