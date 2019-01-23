WEATHER

Houston Weather: Light freeze, frost tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Prepare for a cold, frosty morning on Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Before you got to bed tonight, provide warm shelter for people, pets, and plants. Now that the sky has cleared out and the winds are slowing down, Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a widespread light freeze with a thick frost is likely by sunrise Thursday.

Thursday afternoon looks beautiful with sunshine and temps warming into the upper 50s. Another cold front will quickly blow in Friday morning, but with no moisture to work with, it will pass through dry. Showers will develop southwest of Houston Saturday closer to the front that will be stalled out over the Gulf.

Travis says the parade of cold fronts will continue next week as a strong surge of cold air reaches Houston Tuesday. There will be some moisture overlapping with the cold air, but right now we do not expect any strong storms. It's too early to determine if there will be any chance of wintry precipitation with this cold front, but we are confident we'll get at least one night of freezing temperatures after it passes through.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cold, wet and windy weather blowing into town tonight
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
Get ready for this! Plan now for our next cold front
Winter wellness for your pets
More Weather
Top Stories
Sheila Jackson Lee steps down as House subcommittee leader
Mom in hospital not aware her kids are dead: victim's father
Mystery violinist plays outside grocery store for rent money
Gang of suspects wanted for 17 robberies in 16 days
HISD investigation based on board 'governance': lawmaker
9 arrested for stopping traffic under 'Be Someone' sign
Tax expert amid shutdown: Do them as early as possible
Free offers for families affected by government shutdown
Show More
POTHOLE PROMISE? Mayor to update drivers on Houston-wide issue
Celebrity chef's emergency kitchen to feed gov. workers in 12 states
Mining crews to seek water and oxygen on moon's surface
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
More News