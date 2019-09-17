Houston area prepares for significant flash flooding threat

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is already taking steps to help those in need.
He announced Monday that four Texas A&M Task Force One Boat Squads would be activated and head to the Houston and Galveston areas to be ready to respond to high water.
Units will also go to Victoria.
"Unfortunately we are in a drought and it is much welcome rain. No one in the state is ready for this much rain, so we are prepared to respond to the flash flooding that is likely to happen," said Stephen Bjune with Texas A&M Task Force One.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will move boats to support the Beaumont area and surrounding regions.
Here in Houston, fire stations are also getting their high water vehicles ready for use.
Starting Tuesday morning, barricades will be staged, the Mayor's Office said.
The city is urging property owners to make sure street drains and ditches are clear of trash so storm water can flow as it's supposed to.
The Mayor's Office says Lake Houston was lowered one foot after Memorial Day weekend, so contractors could begin a rehabilitation project on the dam. The contractors are now securing the area ahead of the rain.
You can get some basic preparations done right now, too.
- Have a gallon of water for each person in your home per day. A three-day supply is recommended.
- Have a three-day supply of non-perishable food.
- Make sure you have plenty of batteries.
- Be sure to have a first-aid kit and all of your medications. That includes getting supplies for any animals you have.
- When severe storms threaten, stay indoors.
Dozens of streets in the Houston area flood.
Find out if they're near you by checking this list.
You can also sign up for real-time alerts to get texts or emails sent to you when flooding is likely.
