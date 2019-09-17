Weather

Flash Flood Watch for parts of southeast Texas including Houston beginning 1 pm today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A huge swirl of low pressure over the Gulf will bring back rain chances this week. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for several counties starting at 1 pm today.

The slow moving storm will bring extremely high levels of moisture this evening through Thursday. Training storms are possible and that means significant flash flooding is possible. Most areas will get 4-10" of rain this week but a few areas could get as much as 15" or more. Please keep up with the forecast all this week.

The Autumnal Equinox marking the start of fall is now in view of our 10 day forecast, but there will be no fall weather in Houston between now and then.

