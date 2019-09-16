Sign up for these alerts now ahead of storms and flooding

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Plan ahead to help keep your family safe with these free tools before severe weather strikes near you.
Harris County Flood Warning System Alerts: Subscribe to real-time alerts to get texts or emails sent to you when flooding is likely or possible in your neighborhood. Sign up for one gage location or several throughout Harris County.
Accuweather App Alerts: Download the Accuweather app to your phone, and allow for push alerts and location tracking. Then any time severe weather threatens where you are, Accuweather will send you a location-specific weather alert.
ABC13 Houston App: Stay on top of the latest breaking news, weather and traffic with the ABC13 Houston app. To sign up for location-specific push alerts, go to the Explore section, and check the star on the area of town near you. You can also select the star for weather and traffic to receive those specific alerts as well.
CenterPoint Power Alert Service: Sign up to receive text messages, emails or phone calls to alert you when the power is out for your home, and get updates on how the work is progressing to have electricity restored.
CenterPoint Energy Outage Tracker: Find locations where power outages are currently taking place, as well as estimated number of customers impacted, and the estimated time when power will be restored.
Flood Education Mapping Tool: Check any address or zip code in Harris County to see if your home is in a mapped floodplain or watershed.
Rainfall Total Map: This tool allows you to check the rainfall totals for varying amounts of time, from 15 minutes to two days.
Bayou Flood Gauge: Residents can track water levels in creeks and bayous around the greater Houston area, not restricted to Harris County. The waterways are equipped with dozens of sensors that are capable of tracking water levels in near-real time. The tool also has a record of water levels during historical storms to help residents gauge how high the water really is.
Flood-prone roads around Houston: Check this interactive map of roadways and intersections the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management has recognized to be a high risk for flooding.
