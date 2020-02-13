Hot today, but a strong front arrives tonight

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One more day of heat, then we get some sweet relief in the form of a cold front arriving tonight. After a warm (low 70s) start, highs will climb to around 90 degrees this afternoon, nearing our record high on the date of 92 degrees,This fall front will be our strongest yet, arriving after sunset Thursday, and will likely bring a few showers as it moves through this evening. Some lingering rain is possible through Friday as well, especially early. Temperatures at sunrise Friday will dip into the upper 50s, and highs Friday may not climb out of the 60s as low clouds linger behind the front.Cool air will continue to roll in Friday night. We should start off Saturday with temperatures in the mid 50s, then sunshine warms highs into the upper 70s during the afternoon.A warm front will blow in Saturday night, bringing back warm, sticky weather by sunrise Sunday. We are expecting another cold front next week, but the timing and strength of that front are still uncertain. At this time we have it penciled in to arrive on Monday and bring more mornings in the 50s with highs in the 70s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.