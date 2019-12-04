fire

Here's where the haze and smoke seen west of Houston is coming from

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Smell the smoke? See the haze? We've found the source.

On Tuesday, ABC13 viewers reported seeing a hazy sky west of Houston.

Turns out there's a large burn occurring on Matagorda Island in Calhoun County, which is part of the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. The Facebook page of the wildlife refuge posted about the fire, which appeared to have started Monday.



Light southwesterly winds pushed that smoke all the way to the I-10 corridor, from Sealy to Katy.

A fisherman, Oscar Rodriguez, shared an image of the glowing fire from San Antonio Bay.

From a fishing vessel on San Antonio Bay, a camera captured the fire burning at Matagorda Island. (Photo: Oscar Rodriguez)



So what happens with the wind? It turns out of the north, which should push the smoke back into the Gulf on Wednesday.
