Houston CultureMap

Harris Co. politician powers push to switch Houston off ERCOT grid

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) currently under intense scrutiny, a lawsuit, and now, sudden resignations, a Harris County politician is powering a major push to get his county off the grid.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia announced that he is asking the Commissioners Court to explore "what steps in regards to state statute and electricity infrastructure would need to be taken to remove Harris County from the service area of independent system operators that are primarily governed by the Public Utility Commission of Texas, such as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)."

The agenda item review is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26, according to a press release.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonwinter stormstormhouston culturemapstorm damagestorm recoveryculturemap
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Rice University develops new tools to detect COVID-19
Tips on filing insurance and FEMA claims after winter storm
Houston restaurants open despite winter storm
Here's how Houstonians can make Hermann Park No. 1 in the U.S.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad of 7 dying of COVID-19 says goodbye in emotional video
Free water and food distributions continue across Houston
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
Vigil set for Saturday for teens killed in car meet-up crash
Fauci warns progress in COVID fight appears to have stalled
Temperatures climb before a weak cold front approaches
Dates announced for ACL Festival 2021
Show More
What's in the new COVID relief bill heading to the Senate?
Public viewing held for child who died during winter storm
FDA approves device to help protect athletes from traumatic brain injury
Bond set for man accused of driving truck containing 'explosive-type' items
New Jersey plumber staying in Houston to help with repairs
More TOP STORIES News