Daily rain chance continues then grows this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered downpours in and around Houston will continue to diminish this evening, but a quick 1" of rain and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes are possible in the heavier storms. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll do it all over again Tuesday as the afternoon heat builds more scattered thunderstorms over Houston.Rain chances may increase even more late Friday into Saturday as tropical moisture currently over the Caribbean tracks toward Texas and Louisiana. Travis says tropical development is not expected at this time but it cannot be completely ruled out just yet. The exact track of the tropical moisture is also uncertain, but right now it appears the highest accumulations will likely end up east of Houston and into Louisiana. Either way, scattered thunderstorms will become more likely for at least the first half of the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.