Weather

Daily rain chance continues then grows this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Scattered downpours in and around Houston will continue to diminish this evening, but a quick 1" of rain and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes are possible in the heavier storms. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll do it all over again Tuesday as the afternoon heat builds more scattered thunderstorms over Houston.

Rain chances may increase even more late Friday into Saturday as tropical moisture currently over the Caribbean tracks toward Texas and Louisiana. Travis says tropical development is not expected at this time but it cannot be completely ruled out just yet. The exact track of the tropical moisture is also uncertain, but right now it appears the highest accumulations will likely end up east of Houston and into Louisiana. Either way, scattered thunderstorms will become more likely for at least the first half of the weekend.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston doctor accused of trying to meet minor for sex
Woman throws boiling grease on boyfriend during fight: deputies
Woman hit by 2 vehicles while fleeing from undercover officers
Mom leaves 2 children alone in 'filthy' hotel room: documents
Teen missing for 5 days from Houston CPS center
Police officer caught on video texting and driving in Texas
Thieves cut through walls to steal $150K in designer bags
Show More
KStar Country DJ celebrates 68 years on air
Driver found dead inside car days after crash in woods
Turner opponents tell mayor to spend drainage money on drainage
Houston Astros extend netting for 2nd time since 2017
College football program uses body recovery zone for heat safety
More TOP STORIES News