Houston Weather: Sunny and cooler Sunday

Meteorologist Rachel Briers says take a jacket if you're heading out Saturday night!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Today was a great day to get outside. Temperatures rose all the way up into the 60s but those warm temperatures won't last for long. Cooler air will be filtering into Southeast Texas overnight changing our temperatures tomorrow. We will start off your Sunday with lows near 40 degrees. Highs should climb up into the mid 50s. It'll be cool tomorrow but it will still be sunny.

Monday and Tuesday should be partly sunny and cool. Warmer and wetter weather will make a comeback late next week, followed by a major front late week. This one could drop us down near freezing next Saturday and Sunday nights!
