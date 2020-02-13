Cold front sweeps through Texas Thursday

How cold will it get behind Thursday's front?

What will the weather be like in Houston for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day?

When is our next chance of rain?

Is there any snow possible in Houston over the next 10 days?

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another cold front will sweep through Texas Thursday, but instead of bringing snow, this one brings more sunshine.Temperatures will start off around 40 under a clear sky. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm all the way into the low 70s, making for a picture-perfect afternoon in Houston. The breeze will pick up from the northwest as the front rolls in Thursday evening. With little moisture to work with, it should blow through dry with only a few clouds.Highs will drop back closer to 60 with lows back in the 30s behind the front. Our coldest morning should come Sunday when temperatures dip to near freezing. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine during this entire stretch.It's looking better! We now expect it to be a dry day with lots of sunshine. After a cold morning in the 30s, temperatures will warm into the mid 60s as the Gulf breeze picks up.A wet weather pattern will develop over Southeast Texas right after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Tuesday will be mild with a 40% chance for thunderstorms. Wednesday will turn cooler as a front blows in and brings a 60% chance for rain showers.Sorry. No snow.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.