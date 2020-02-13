one minute weather

Cold front sweeps through Texas Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another cold front will sweep through Texas Thursday, but instead of bringing snow, this one brings more sunshine.

Temperatures will start off around 40 under a clear sky. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm all the way into the low 70s, making for a picture-perfect afternoon in Houston. The breeze will pick up from the northwest as the front rolls in Thursday evening. With little moisture to work with, it should blow through dry with only a few clouds.

How cold will it get behind Thursday's front?


Highs will drop back closer to 60 with lows back in the 30s behind the front. Our coldest morning should come Sunday when temperatures dip to near freezing. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine during this entire stretch.

What will the weather be like in Houston for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day?


It's looking better! We now expect it to be a dry day with lots of sunshine. After a cold morning in the 30s, temperatures will warm into the mid 60s as the Gulf breeze picks up.

When is our next chance of rain?


A wet weather pattern will develop over Southeast Texas right after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Tuesday will be mild with a 40% chance for thunderstorms. Wednesday will turn cooler as a front blows in and brings a 60% chance for rain showers.

Is there any snow possible in Houston over the next 10 days?


Sorry. No snow.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas

Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

