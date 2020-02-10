Cold front brings rain this evening

Noon cold front position update: The front has just passed College Station. It's moving so slowly that it won't make it to Houston until 9 or 10pm. It'll be warm and humid until then. https://t.co/J63npTEwBP pic.twitter.com/fcZGzEblRe — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) February 10, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A slow moving cold front near College Station will take all day to make it to Houston. It should make it around 10 pm and when it does, our chances for rain and storms will increase.We expect the front to stall somewhere south of Houston for a couple of days. That means Tuesday and Wednesday will be wet and cool in Houston with coastal areas staying on the warm side.Another front is expected to move through Wednesday and this front will finally wash out Monday's front. Once the front moves through Wednesday, drier air will start to move in bringing an end to rain chances by Thursday afternoon. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return for Valentine's Day.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.