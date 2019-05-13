Weather

Baytown bar's karaoke night goes on despite getting 4 inches of flood water

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A popular Baytown bar didn't let a little rain ruin their weekly karaoke night.

The owner of Down on Main Street Saloon posted a video on the bar's Facebook page of some of her customers dancing in what appears to be a flooded dance floor.



"The streets started flooding and water was gushing in from front and back of my bar at an uncontrollable rate," said bar owner Sylvia Hallum. "Before I knew it, there was four inches of water in the whole building."

Hallum said instead of leaving, customers simply took off their shoes and began dancing.

"They were playing and dancing in the rain like school kids," she said. "That's when I took the video."
