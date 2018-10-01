ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Another round of scattered downpours today

We could see some showers around lunchtime, meteorologist Travis Herzog says.

Scattered downpours could be heavy at times
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Another round of heavy downpours will rumble through southeast Texas today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it's already a stormy morning southwest of Houston in Brazoria, Jackson, and Matagorda Counties. These storms will push north into Houston as the lunch hour approaches and persist off and on into the mid-afternoon. Watch out for lightning and brief street flooding with the strongest storms.


Sunshine returns in earnest Tuesday, and that will push temperatures back toward 90-degrees.

The first weekend of October won't be as stormy as the weekends September brought us. Travis says there's a 30-40% chance you'll get an afternoon downpour, but it's almost certain you'll be sweating it out with a summer-like weather pattern keeping it warm and steamy in Houston.

