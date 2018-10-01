Another round of heavy downpours will rumble through southeast Texas today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it's already a stormy morning southwest of Houston in Brazoria, Jackson, and Matagorda Counties. These storms will push north into Houston as the lunch hour approaches and persist off and on into the mid-afternoon. Watch out for lightning and brief street flooding with the strongest storms.Sunshine returns in earnest Tuesday, and that will push temperatures back toward 90-degrees.The first weekend of October won't be as stormy as the weekends September brought us. Travis says there's a 30-40% chance you'll get an afternoon downpour, but it's almost certain you'll be sweating it out with a summer-like weather pattern keeping it warm and steamy in Houston.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.