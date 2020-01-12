Weather

Another pleasant day before rain chances return

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front moved through early Saturday morning clearing out the storms and bringing drier/cooler air to the region. Another nice day is expected heading into Sunday. We may see a little bit of patchy fog but we aren't expecting anything widespread. We should see mostly sunny skies Sunday morning but cloud cover will start to build in during the afternoon to evening.
Rain chances return starting on Monday so make sure you keep the umbrella handy. Rain chances won't end there... we have rain chances continuing all the way into the end of the week. Thunderstorms will be possible Monday and Tuesday but severe weather is not anticipated.

Our next cold front is forecasted to roll through next Saturday.

In terms of temperatures this week, we will start off mild but afternoon temperatures will quickly rebound up into the 70s by Tuesday.
