Weather

Air quality degrading as tank fire burns into the night

AIR QUALITY ALERT: As the atmosphere cools off, we're now seeing air quality sensors change from 'good' to 'moderate.'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 chief meteorologist Travis Herzog says as the smoke plume from the ITC tank fire in Deer Park descends, we are seeing air quality degrade.

The plume has been blowing in a westward direction Monday. As the atmosphere was warming up earlier in the day, the plume ascended higher in the sky.

RELATED: Deer Park tank fire could take 2 days to burn out

But Monday night, smoke particles began to descend closer to the ground. As a result, air quality sensors are now showing a change from green (indicating good air quality) to yellow, or moderate air quality.

The change is due to a greater concentration of particulate matter from the smoke plume lower to the ground.

Health experts tell ABC13 Eyewitness News exposure to the smoke can have negative health effects. Their message: Stay inside and away from the smoke.

SEE ALSO: As tank fire rages, answers incomplete

