Air quality degrading as tank fire burns into the night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 chief meteorologist Travis Herzog says as the smoke plume from the ITC tank fire in Deer Park descends, we are seeing air quality degrade.The plume has been blowing in a westward direction Monday. As the atmosphere was warming up earlier in the day, the plume ascended higher in the sky.But Monday night, smoke particles began to descend closer to the ground. As a result, air quality sensors are now showing a change from green (indicating good air quality) to yellow, or moderate air quality.The change is due to a greater concentration of particulate matter from the smoke plume lower to the ground.Health experts tell ABC13 Eyewitness News. Their message: Stay inside and away from the smoke.