HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 chief meteorologist Travis Herzog says as the smoke plume from the ITC tank fire in Deer Park descends, we are seeing air quality degrade.
The plume has been blowing in a westward direction Monday. As the atmosphere was warming up earlier in the day, the plume ascended higher in the sky.
RELATED: Deer Park tank fire could take 2 days to burn out
But Monday night, smoke particles began to descend closer to the ground. As a result, air quality sensors are now showing a change from green (indicating good air quality) to yellow, or moderate air quality.
The change is due to a greater concentration of particulate matter from the smoke plume lower to the ground.
Health experts tell ABC13 Eyewitness News exposure to the smoke can have negative health effects. Their message: Stay inside and away from the smoke.
SEE ALSO: As tank fire rages, answers incomplete
RELATED STORIES:
What's burning in the tanks at the ITC plant in Deer Park?
ITC has history of air quality violations
Wind shift could play major role in where smoke is blowing from Deer Park plant fire
Residents react as shelter-in-place continues during ITC plant fire in Deer Park
Air quality degrading as tank fire burns into the night
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News