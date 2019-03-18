Wind shift could play major role in where smoke is blowing from Deer Park plant fire

Today's wind shift could become a major factor on where the smoke is blowing from the Deer Park plant fire.Winds from the north this morning will shift out of the east and may impact areas west of Deer Park, Pasadena, South Houston, southern Harris county and Fort Bend County.Meteorologist Elita Loresca said a lot of the smoke could begin to build over more populated areas in Harris and Fort Bend County.On top of the smoke-filled sky, we may be dealing with a very high pollen count. The oak pollen doubled since last week.With our current weather pattern, there is not much rain in the forecast to wash away the pollen or smoke from the plant fire.