Weather

Wind shift could play major role in where smoke is blowing from Deer Park plant fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Wind shift could impact air quality in several different areas due to the Deer Park fire

By
Today's wind shift could become a major factor on where the smoke is blowing from the Deer Park plant fire.

Winds from the north this morning will shift out of the east and may impact areas west of Deer Park, Pasadena, South Houston, southern Harris county and Fort Bend County.

Meteorologist Elita Loresca said a lot of the smoke could begin to build over more populated areas in Harris and Fort Bend County.

On top of the smoke-filled sky, we may be dealing with a very high pollen count. The oak pollen doubled since last week.

With our current weather pattern, there is not much rain in the forecast to wash away the pollen or smoke from the plant fire.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonharris countydeer park
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: ITC Deer Park plant fire spreads to 6 more tanks
ITC Deer Park fire: What to know about the impact on health
Residents express concerns as ITC plant fire continues to burn
Seats reserved for George and Barbara Bush at RodeoHouston
Wrong way crash kills innocent driver on I-45
Netherlands shooting: At least one dead on tram, police say
New guidelines advise against low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes for older adults
Show More
Man reportedly fell to his death while running from police: HPD
George Strait sets new NRG Stadium attendance record
Get coffee every day for $5 per month at Burger King
19-year-old struck during alleged street race
Man carries woman with cancer upstairs at RodeoHouston
More TOP STORIES News