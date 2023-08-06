Fort Bend Co. Sheriff Eric Fagan released from hospital after collapsing at back-to-school event

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Sheriff Fagan of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office had to be hospitalized after becoming overheated on Saturday afternoon in a Fresno subdivision, according to officials.

The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. near Teal Run North Park in the 3900 block of Caramel Point Court.

According to the sheriff's office, Fagan was outside at a back-to-school event in the area when he suddenly collapsed.

According to a witness, people in the medical field were in attendance who rushed to the sheriff's aid and called 911.

The Fresno Fire Department responded and transported the sheriff via ambulance to Memorial Hermann Downtown for precautionary reasons.

Officials did confirm shortly after that the sheriff's condition was checked out and he was released from the hospital.

