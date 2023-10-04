At least one Schultz Junior High School parent claims administrators never informed them about an employee's sexual assault allegations.

Now-fired Waller ISD employee accused of sexually assaulting minor relative, not student, HCSO says

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) -- A Waller ISD employee was fired after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor, but new details show that the victim wasn't a student.

At about 3 p.m. on Monday, Schultz Junior High and Waller ISD officials were made aware of the allegation that occurred off-campus, according to a district spokesperson.

The district representative said the now-fired employee was a paraprofessional at Schultz.

On Tuesday, the district and county investigators would not say whether the allegation involved a student or where off-campus it occurred.

On Wednesday morning, the Harris County Sheriff's Office told Eyewitness News that the victim is a relative of the 32-year-old employee.

Deputies said the incident happened at the man's family home, and an adult family member notified Waller ISD.

Eyewitness News reported the allegations on Tuesday, when parents said they had not heard about the employee being fired, adding that no email was sent out.

The district sent a statement to ABC13 saying, in part, "The safety of WISD family is our highest priority and misconduct will not be tolerated."

