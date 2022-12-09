Water main break no longer gushing, but neighbors say flooding nothing new in Greenway Plaza area

A water main break is no longer gushing, but neighbors say flooding is nothing new. Here's what we know about the latest move to fix the city's aging pipes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People who live in the Greenway Plaza area of southwest Houston hope to have their water service restored after a break sent water gushing onto the road Thursday night.

SkyEye got video of flooded Timmons Lane, near Richmond and Edloe, where drivers had to maneuver through the high water.

An ABC13 photographer checked the area Friday morning. The road no longer had standing water, and water was not gushing from the pipe.

This issue? Public works said it was a 16-inch water main break that appeared to have burst from age.

Neighbors told us it's not a surprise.

"Honestly, we deal with the water situation here quite often because our pipes are old anyways. So this is not anything out of the ordinary for our complex," one resident said.

ABC13 looked deeper and found there was a leak in this same area just days ago, but public works told us that issue was resolved.

Just last week, Houston City Council approved $21 million to fix busted water pipes across the city, according to our partners at the Houston Chronicle.

The breaks are happening more often following the long drought.

For perspective, Houston typically has about 400 water main breaks on an average day, but Mayor Sylvester Turner says that number shot up to 1,100 this past summer.