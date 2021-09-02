fire

Houston warehouse storing dollar-store goods burn in 3-alarm fire, HFD says

The fire sent thick, black smoke into the air, not too far from the Westpark Tollway.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A southwest Houston warehouse storing dollar-store goods burned in a three-alarm fire that sent thick, black smoke into the air late Thursday morning.

Houston Fire Department said crews were able to contain the fire at 3973 Arc St., which is near Westpark and Gessner. The fire was first reported at about 8:50 a.m.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Roger Westhoff, the fire was initially reported outside of the building before the flames moved inside.

Firefighters faced some challenges when they arrived due to narrow areas and power lines around the warehouse, Westhoff said.

Due to the access issues, Westhoff said crews had to go into defensive operations to attack the fire.

While the fire department was able to contain the fire from spreading to neighboring businesses and an apartment complex, firefighters also faced challenges from the outdoor environment. Westhoff said the high humidity wore out crews faster.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. Westhoff said all workers who were inside the warehouse at the time the fire started evacuated safely.

HFD expected to remain on the scene for several more hours. People are being asked to avoid the area.





