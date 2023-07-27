Clear surveillance video shows the three suspects inside the convenience store moments before the carjacking. They are then seen firing shots into the air while driving away.

HPD looking for 3 suspects accused of firing shots into the air after carjacking

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for three young suspects accused of carjacking a man before firing shots into the air on Houston's southside.

The armed robbery happened at a gas station in the 7900 block of Park Place Boulevard at 3:25 a.m. on July 21.

Clear surveillance video released by HPD on Thursday shows the three suspects inside the convenience store at the gas station moments before the alleged crime.

Houston police said the man was walking to his vehicle from the convenience store when he was approached by the three suspects.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings, including his car keys, HPD said.

The suspects then got into the man's vehicle and began to drive away, but not before pointing a gun out of the window and firing several shots.

The surveillance video shows the flash from the gun coming from the back of the car.

Investigators found the man's stolen car at an apartment complex at 6922 South Loop East that same day.

HPD described all three suspects as Hispanic males between 16 and 20 years old. The first suspect wore a black jacket and black pants, the second wore a black pullover and red shorts, and the third wore a gray hoodie and red pants.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.