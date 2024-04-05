Another suspect arrested in equipment theft where yard worker fights back with weed wacker: Pct. 4

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wanted man was arrested Friday in connection with his alleged role in a yard equipment theft, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Deputies located the suspect hiding in an attic of a residence in the 7600 block of Caddo Road.

The man was recognized as one of the thieves involved in a lawn equipment robbery that happened on March 30 in the Prestonwood Forest neighborhood, where four thieves took a yard worker's lawn equipment. The incident is memorable for a video released by authorities showing the victim fighting back with a weed wacker.

During the warrant search, officials found a modified handgun and arrested the suspect's girlfriend for harboring a fugitive.