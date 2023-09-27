Drug smuggling suspect charged in Louisiana has criminal history in Houston, records show

ABC13 discovered from documents that one of the suspects who turned himself into the Harris County Jail after being charged in Louisiana has a criminal history in Houston.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two of the four people charged after a massive stockpile of drugs was uncovered by authorities in Louisiana turned themselves into the Harris County Jail on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they are waiting to be extradited back to Louisiana.

ABC13 discovered from documents that one of the suspects has a criminal history in Houston.

Noah Stegall, 22, and Keierra Hunter, 20, woke up Wednesday inside the Harris County Jail. Online records show Stegall has no bond and Hunter has a $75,000 bond.

They turned themselves in Tuesday afternoon after allegedly running from authorities for a few weeks.

Stegall and Hunter are being held and are waiting to be taken back to Louisiana, where officials have charged them and two other suspects in connection to an elaborate drug operation that investigators said was targeting federal prisons.

This stems from a traffic stop that happened three weeks ago in Grant Parish in Louisiana.

Investigators said they found over $1 million worth of K2-soaked paper, $10,000 worth of Suboxone, $4,000 worth of THC wax, and $1,500 worth of marijuana. Other items included a scale, drones, and multiple cellphones. Investigators said they have evidence that suggests the drugs were headed for various prisons.

"They had a specific list of what was to be dropped at each location. Law enforcement recovered drones used to drop the stuff across the fence," Sheriff Steven McCain said.

ABC13 also learned that Stegall was out on bond at the time of this latest crime. Earlier this year, a charge of burglary of a habitation was filed in Harris County in which he was given a $20,000 bond and managed to post it.

