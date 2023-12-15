Suspect drags woman shielding child across Walgreens floor during robbery, surveillance video shows

Houston police need help searching for the two suspects involved in the Nov. 27 incident.

Houston police need help looking for suspects in a robbery where a woman was dragged while shielding a child across a Walgreens floor in November.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A disturbing video shows an incident that happened at a pharmacy off South Post Oak just outside of the Beltway last month.

On Nov. 27, two suspects were seen on video walking in armed with weapons and ready to rob the business, according to authorities.

A child can then be seen walking into the frame, and that child apparently got the attention of the robbers as well.

In a desperate attempt to protect the child, a woman in a red jacket shields the child as she is forced to the ground in some type of struggle with the robber.

The video also shows the suspect grabbing the woman by the back of her jacket and dragging her up the aisle, all while she was still holding on to the child.

Authorities said both suspects are Black and 15 to 17 years old. One wore a black hoodie and blue jeans, and another a black hoodie and black pants.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

For news updates, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.