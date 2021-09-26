Victim identified in deadly drive-by shooting at an east Harris County home

Anthony Lanza, 21, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the shooting, according to Harris County authorities.
Update to drive-by shooting at Waldine Street: the deceased male has been identified as Anthony Lanza (21). Anyone with info is asked to call us at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477. #HouNews https://t.co/beyOxoADcN— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 26, 2021
It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Waldine Street near Beltway 8 and the East Freeway.
Lanza was reportedly inside the home when someone drove by and opened fire, according to the sheriff's office.
He was shot several times and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Two other adults and a toddler were also inside the home when the shooting happened, deputies said. No one else was injured.
There was no word on the suspect, the vehicle involved or a motive.
Anyone with info is asked to call HCSO at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.