drive by shooting

Victim identified in deadly drive-by shooting at an east Harris County home

Man killed inside East Harris County home in drive-by shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death inside an east Harris County home Sunday morning by someone in a vehicle outside.

Anthony Lanza, 21, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the shooting, according to Harris County authorities.



It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Waldine Street near Beltway 8 and the East Freeway.

Lanza was reportedly inside the home when someone drove by and opened fire, according to the sheriff's office.

He was shot several times and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Two other adults and a toddler were also inside the home when the shooting happened, deputies said. No one else was injured.

There was no word on the suspect, the vehicle involved or a motive.

Anyone with info is asked to call HCSO at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.
