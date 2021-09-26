Victim identified in deadly drive-by shooting at an east Harris County home

Update to drive-by shooting at Waldine Street: the deceased male has been identified as Anthony Lanza (21). Anyone with info is asked to call us at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477. #HouNews https://t.co/beyOxoADcN — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 26, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death inside an east Harris County home Sunday morning by someone in a vehicle outside.Anthony Lanza, 21, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the shooting, according to Harris County authorities.It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Waldine Street near Beltway 8 and the East Freeway.Lanza was reportedly inside the home when someone drove by and opened fire, according to the sheriff's office.He was shot several times and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.Two other adults and a toddler were also inside the home when the shooting happened, deputies said. No one else was injured.There was no word on the suspect, the vehicle involved or a motive.Anyone with info is asked to call HCSO at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.