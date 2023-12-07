WATCH LIVE

Robbery suspect pushed woman to ground before stealing money from SW Houston liquor store, HPD says

Thursday, December 7, 2023 7:30PM
W. Bellfort Boulevard liquor store robbery: Woman assaulted while robbery suspect steals cash from register, police say
Houston police need your help finding the man accused of assaulting a woman and robbing a liquor store in southwest Houston earlier this month.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect who repeatedly assaulted an employee during a store robbery in the southwest side.

Surveillance video can be seen in the video player above.

The incident happened on Nov. 9, around 3 p.m. at a liquor store in the 4700 block of W. Bellfort Boulevard.

Surveillance video released by HPD shows the suspect approach the woman, pull out a handgun, and demand money.

According to HPD, the man then forced the employee to put cash in a bag from the drawer.

Surveillance video shows the suspect grabbing the money and taking off from the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot-8-inch Black man between 40 and 50 years old who weighs between 180 to 200 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information that leads up to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect is eligible for cash rewards of up to $5,000. Tips can be submitted to on Crime Stoppers website through the mobile app, or by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).

