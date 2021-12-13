Legal experts perform in musical play

HOUSTON, Texas -- Breaking news: lawyers can be theatrical.
We kid, of course (and hope we don't get sued), but would like to point out that that sense of theatricality is effective in work, and, in Night Court, a group of Houston lawyers and judges performing in a comedic musical romp for charity called (appropriately) Virtually Legal.
The new show featuring barristers from around Houston, Dallas, and Austin, is streaming now (check it out here) through January 1, 2022. Tickets are $20 and viewers can donate to any or all of the four charitable organizations during the performance. For some added value, legal professionals can receive one hour of Ethics CLE credit for attending the streaming production.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
