Woman dies after she's found shot inside apartment off Westheimer near Fondren, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police investigation got underway Friday afternoon at an apartment complex off Westheimer Road, where a woman was shot to death.

The Houston Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about its homicide detectives responding to 2601 Lazy Hollow Drive, which is the address for the Villate at Piney Point apartment complex.

Police said a female was found with a gunshot wound inside one of the units.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police don't immediately know the circumstances behind the shooting.