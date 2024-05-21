Suspect injured in shooting involving deputies in Porter, officials say

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in Montgomery County after a suspect was injured in a shooting involving deputies Tuesday morning.

The Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to the incident along American Yellowwood Place.

Authorities said a suspect was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and no deputies were injured.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where multiple agencies could be seen investigating the area.

It's not immediately known what led to the shooting or if the suspect was armed.