It's unclear if anyone was hurt or if a suspect has been detained.

Weapons disturbance call prompts heavy police activity near H-E-B entrance in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavy police presence and an evacuation of workers and shoppers unfolded Tuesday afternoon outside of a northwest Harris County H-E-B location.

SkyEye flew over the area of Louetta Road near Highway 249, where several constable deputies were standing by near the store's entrance.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said its deputies responded to a weapons disturbance, with a caller advising that there is a male possibly shooting at the location.

Authorities have not confirmed if any shots were fired, but they said they have a shooter in custody and no one was hurt.

SkyEye was also able to capture what appeared to be H-E-B employees walking back toward the entrance.

ABC13's Brooke Taylor is gathering facts on this developing story. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.