VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows fatal hit-and-run near Missouri City

By
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An elderly woman was hit and killed as she was crossing the street near Missouri City, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Friday at FM 1092 and Stafford Run Road.



Deputies say the woman was crossing the street when the driver of a red 1997 Honda CRV hit her.

In surveillance video obtained by ABC13, the driver is seen pulling into the parking lot shortly after the impact.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ryan Skelton told ABC13 the driver stopped and pulled into a nearby parking lot but then took off.

"There was a car that followed the Honda to the parking lot and was able to get us a license plate," said Skelton.

The victim was described as an elderly white female. Skelton believes the woman lives in the area and may not have been walking on a cross walk.

Deputies are searching for the Honda CRV with license plate number MCC-3125.



Skelton said this is the second deadly crash in about a week.

"We had one right down the road," he said. "It's dark and it's busy, this particular stretch, it's pretty dark."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countycar crashtraffic fatalitiesfatal crashwoman killedtraffic accidentperson killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cat accidentally gets euthanized during vet visit, family says
Video shows barefoot child break into smoke shop
Man accused of 'continuously' sexually assaulting child
Astros owner Jim Crane says team not in crisis
EaDo Bike Co. wants drivers to enjoy city and ride more
You can get married at Whataburger on Valentine's Day
ABC13 Evening News for January 17, 2020
Show More
Funeral set for Bellaire HS shooting victim
Bellaire HS shooting suspect ordered to stay in custody for now
What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon
Damp and foggy until Saturday's cold front passes
Dozens of streets to close for Chevron Houston Marathon
More TOP STORIES News