VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows fatal hit-and-run near Missouri City

FATAL HIT & RUN: @FBCSO investigators say an elderly woman was hit & killed as she crossed FM 1092 and Stafford Run Rd near Missouri City. The driver didn’t stay on scene. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/LiqZMgHKIx — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) January 18, 2020

Update: Suspect vehicle is a 1997 Red Honda CRV license plate MCC3125 https://t.co/44xlXa9PXl — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 18, 2020

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An elderly woman was hit and killed as she was crossing the street near Missouri City, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.It happened around 6 p.m. on Friday at FM 1092 and Stafford Run Road.Deputies say the woman was crossing the street when the driver of a red 1997 Honda CRV hit her.In surveillance video obtained by ABC13, the driver is seen pulling into the parking lot shortly after the impact.Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ryan Skelton told ABC13 the driver stopped and pulled into a nearby parking lot but then took off."There was a car that followed the Honda to the parking lot and was able to get us a license plate," said Skelton.The victim was described as an elderly white female. Skelton believes the woman lives in the area and may not have been walking on a cross walk.Deputies are searching for the Honda CRV with license plate number MCC-3125.Skelton said this is the second deadly crash in about a week."We had one right down the road," he said. "It's dark and it's busy, this particular stretch, it's pretty dark."Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.