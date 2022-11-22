Houston Astros utility player Mauricio Dubon and wife Nancy take post-World Series trip to London

The 28-year-old became the first Honduran-born player in the majors to compete in the World Series.

A magical World Series title run requires an enchanting experience in the offseason, right?

That's exactly what Houston Astros utility player Mauricio Dubon and his wife Nancy Herrera-Dubon are engaged in across the pond.

Nancy's Instagram Stories on Monday and Tuesday chronicle the couple's London adventure happening three weeks after he and his team lifted up the Commissioner's Trophy.

The 28-year-old Astro is seen sipping on butterbeer, which is the drink of choice in the wizarding world of the Harry Potter literary series, while enroute to somewhere in a hackney, which is otherwise known as a taxi cab to us Yanks. Mauricio also sports a sweater with the four Hogwarts houses' symbols on it.

The next story shows the couple taking a photo at a prime Potter-universe landmark: Platform 9 3/4, which is the enchanted secret train platform that takes students to Hogwarts. Of course, no one can actually walk into the brick wall that hides the platform, but it's a real-life attraction at King's Cross Train Station in the heart of London.

Then, Mauricio re-enacts a couple of key scenes from the Potter cinematic universe at several more spots in town.

The Honduras native, who just completed his fourth season in the majors, seems to have an affinity to fandoms. A deep dive of his verified Instagram account shows several outings with Nancy at the Disney parks. He also had an Avengers-themed birthday cake made.

Mauricio Dubon, who came to Houston in a trade this past season, is eligible for his first year of arbitration, which should keep him on the Astros roster heading into 2023.

