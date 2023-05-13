At least 2 injured, included 1 with severe burns, after apparent N. Harris Co. apartment fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Fire Marshal's Office investigators were among those called to a reported apartment fire along Kuykendahl Road, where they said a person suffered severe burns Friday evening.

The fire marshal's office said it's assisting Little York Fire Department at the scene in the 13100 block of Kuykendahl, between Ella and Brundage.

HCFMO added that a second person was also hospitalized for smoke inhalation. The cause of the apparent fire is under investigation.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office provided additional but preliminary information.

In a tweet, the constable's office said deputies responded to the Vanderbilt Apartments in reference to an in-progress call.

Based on a caller, a female victim was on the ground, not breathing, and severely burned, the tweet read. The constable's office also stated multiple callers saying they saw smoke in the complex.

A follow-up tweet stated that an elderly female victim was the one who was burned.

