action 13

Ultraviolet lights latest tech gadgets in fight against coronavirus

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hospitals have been using ultraviolet lights for years to kill bacteria and viruses and to disinfect surgical areas. That same technology is also sold as wands and other UV products you can use at home.

Consumer Reports looks into the science behind UV sanitizing lights. Can the same technology kill the coronavirus?

RELATED: New gadgets help improve the home office

Ultraviolet technology has been used in hospitals, research labs and other areas that need to be germ-free.

But now, you may notice that same technology for sale everywhere from Costco to drug stores.

That's because UV light kills up to 99.9% of germs, bacteria and viruses, and that may include the coronavirus.

"The thing about Ultraviolet is it is of sufficient energy to cause damage to cells, DNA and other biological material, which can make it a powerful disinfectant against viruses and bacteria," said Consumer Reports Chief Scientist James Dickerson.

SEE ALSO: Changes coming to home appliances thanks to COVID-19

Most of the lights you'll see for sale are UVC. The light needs direct exposure to the intended surface to kill the coronavirus. That means if the beam of light can be blocked by dust or dirt or even small crevices, the UV light may not be fully effective.

Also, many of the UV lamps sold for home-use are low dose, so it may take a longer exposure to a given surface area to potentially provide effective inactivation of a bacteria or virus. Waving the light quickly over your countertops likely will not be enough.

Because UV can burn eyes and skin, never ever look directly at it.

"Some devices turn off when opened, but if you own a product with an exposed UV lamp, never look directly at the light," said Dickerson.

If you'll be purchasing one of the UV sanitizing lights, be wary that UVC light can degrade certain materials, like plastic, polymers, and dyed textiles.

I have been using one since the pandemic began and it did degrade my phone case over time.

EMBED More News Videos

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing appliance makers to rethink what consumers want when it comes to their kitchen and laundry rooms.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustongadgetscoronavirusappliancesaction 13covid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION 13
Homebuying can be impacted by low-level crimes, study shows
Your latest COVID-19 vaccine questions answered
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special offers in-depth look
These items are easier to find now after months of shortages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grab the jacket today! Chilly temps for Thursday
Man shot and killed at SE Houston apartment complex
Houston at higher risk of extremist violence, HPD chief says
Texans hire David Culley as new head coach
Virus fatigue and vaccine myths spike infections for Hispanics
Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Mom and boyfriend charged in death of 2-year-old boy
Show More
Biden will sign executive order to reopen Affordable Care Act enrollment
Harding Street raid: 2 years later
Republican chairwoman mugged in Midtown
In duel with small investors over GameStop, big funds blink
Challenger explosion anniversary marks 35 years today
More TOP STORIES News