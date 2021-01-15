action 13

New gadgets help improve the home office

By
Working from home is a driving force at the Consumer Electronics Show, an annual trade event that features new products and technologies for consumers.

Companies are looking at ways to make the work-from-home experience go a little smoother.

Slow internet speeds got old quickly for a lot of people this year, and electronics manufacturers know it. With parents working and the kids in virtual classrooms, many home WiFi systems just cannot keep up with the demand.

One of the products that may solve that problem is the DLink AX-4800 WiFi 6 router. It looks like a drone! It can't fly, but it will help your internet speeds take off.

The router tries to solve the problem of slow speeds due to heavy use at home.
"It creates a mesh network all over your home. It covers it from end to end, and it carries the signal much farther and much faster," said technology expert Michael Garfield, who's known as the High Tech Texan.

Another hot tech item on the market is a new and smaller UVC light for consumers.

The technology is not new, but the pandemic is fueling demand for portable lights that emit ultraviolet-C (UVC) radiation, a known disinfectant for air, water and nonporous surfaces. Companies are now answering the call for the disinfecting devices.

"They are very small, but what you do is you pick you your phone and hold it right in front of it for 10 seconds, and what it is going to do is take as many germs off of it as it can," said Garfield.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhoustoninternettech giftstechnologyaction 13consumer
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION 13
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special breaks down latest details
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special breaks down vaccination efforts
Action 13: Connecting COVID-19 questions with answers
Texas offers free insurance price comparisons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged after leading deputies to car with body inside
Missing 22-year-old may have been injured in Liberty Co. crash
6-car crash blocks I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at Park Place
Here's how strong the cold wind will gust Friday
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Houston father hopeful for Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 plan
Dog involved in attack on 3-year-old girl now in custody
Show More
New York City bus left dangling from overpass after crash, 8 injured
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
Katy ISD football player hurt in crash will go home soon
Check out these FREE Houston-area events this weekend
ABC13's Art Rascon shares his COVID-19 experience
More TOP STORIES News