Working from home is a driving force at the Consumer Electronics Show, an annual trade event that features new products and technologies for consumers.
Companies are looking at ways to make the work-from-home experience go a little smoother.
Slow internet speeds got old quickly for a lot of people this year, and electronics manufacturers know it. With parents working and the kids in virtual classrooms, many home WiFi systems just cannot keep up with the demand.
One of the products that may solve that problem is the DLink AX-4800 WiFi 6 router. It looks like a drone! It can't fly, but it will help your internet speeds take off.
The router tries to solve the problem of slow speeds due to heavy use at home.
"It creates a mesh network all over your home. It covers it from end to end, and it carries the signal much farther and much faster," said technology expert Michael Garfield, who's known as the High Tech Texan.
Another hot tech item on the market is a new and smaller UVC light for consumers.
The technology is not new, but the pandemic is fueling demand for portable lights that emit ultraviolet-C (UVC) radiation, a known disinfectant for air, water and nonporous surfaces. Companies are now answering the call for the disinfecting devices.
"They are very small, but what you do is you pick you your phone and hold it right in front of it for 10 seconds, and what it is going to do is take as many germs off of it as it can," said Garfield.
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
New gadgets help improve the home office
ACTION 13
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News