ABC13 town hall to focus on school safety after Uvalde tragedy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the survivors and families impacted by the Robb Elementary School shooting try to cope with their grief in Uvalde, Texans are struggling to find answers to the deadly violence unfolding on school campuses far too often.The mass shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers was thealone.Since 2013, Texas has led the nation in school shootings, according to research by Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization that formed after the deadly 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.13 Investigates' Ted Oberg and Eyewitness News reporter Daniela Hurtado are gathering experts for a town hall Thursday, June 9 (7 - 8 p.m. CDT), bringing you the latest in the Uvalde shooting investigation, and answering your questions about guns and school safety.More than a week after the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, we are still learning more about how the massacre unfolded.This week, the Texas Department of Public Safety corrected previous comments it made stating that a teacher had left a door propped open that theprior to the shooting.Investigators have now determined the teacher closed the door, but the door did not lock, DPS confirmed to ABC News.Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News the Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Independent School District police force areWednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott called on legislative leaders to convene special committees to examine and develop recommendations on school safety, mental health, police training and firearm safety.