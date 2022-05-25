Ted Oberg Investigates

School shootings happen every other day, per gun advocacy group data

By and Sarah Rafique
Uvalde, where 15 killed, is 7th Texas school shooting this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas leads the nation in school shootings since 2013, according to research by Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization that formed after the deadly 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

The mass shooting in Uvalde that killed 18 students and one teacher Tuesday at Robb Elementary School was the seventh school shooting in Texas this year alone. The seven school shootings include incidents where there was gunfire on campuses, not necessarily in a classroom.

Across the U.S., there's a shooting on a school campus once every other day.

Since 2013, there have been 78 school shootings on Texas school grounds - the most of all states.

Those 78 school shootings in Texas resulted in 36 deaths and 59 injuries. That includes the shooting in Santa Fe in May 2018, where 10 people were and 13 others were wounded. The suspect in that case still has not gone to trial.

California has had 55 school shootings since 2013 and New York had 22 school shootings.

Texas has the most school shootings, mass shootings and murder-suicides using a firearm in the U.S., according to a 13 Investigates analysis of data from Everytown for Gun Safety and the Gun Violence Archive.

