Eyesore utility box winds up on neighborhood sidewalk

5G boxes are coming to Houston, but you won't be notified about it. So, what happens when that box appears in your front yard?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A boxy eyesore in the middle of a Houston sidewalk on Dumble Street in the Eastwood neighborhood is being removed."It's the most incredibly stupid thing I've seen anywhere," said Eastwood resident Kaye Mitchell.She and her neighbors watched as crews ripped through the sidewalk on Thursday and placed the utility box right in the middle of it."I've never seen anything like that, a huge box in the middle of the sidewalk," said Mitchell.After calls to the city, along with a tweet that caught the attention of city councilmember Robert Gallegos, work to get rid of the box quickly began. The city's public works department told ABC13 AT&T owns the box and said the company doesn't have a permit to put it there in the first place."It's a nuisance, it's ugly and I'm surprised I didn't fall off my bike," said another neighbor."It's a very active pedestrian thoroughfare, and to put it there makes no sense," said Mitchell.After getting in touch with AT&T, crews were able to get them to come out and get rid of the utility box and fix the sidewalk, which they say should take a few days.People who had to see it every day said they're happy to see it go.An AT&T spokesperson contacted ABC13 and issued the following statement: