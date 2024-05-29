Prepare now: 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season is here

With the start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, experts are urging homeowners to stay prepared for active weather.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its outlook for a very active 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season. June 1 marks the start of hurricane season.

Bankrate Analyst Shannon Martin shared her advice for homeowners in areas likely to be impacted, like Southeast Texas. Her message: Be prepared.

"Along with a more active hurricane season, the NOAA anticipates this summer to be even hotter than last year," Martin said. "Homeowners in Gulf Coast states like Texas and Louisiana should be proactive with their hurricane preparations and buy portable air conditioners and small generators ahead of hurricane-related power outages. More people died from extreme heat than from most other natural disasters combined, and the elderly and very young populations are particularly vulnerable."

NOAA has issued its highest-on record early-season hurricane forecast for the upcoming hurricane season.

There's also still time to speak with your home and car insurance providers about any potential gaps in coverage. The National Flood Insurance Program has a 30-day waiting period before coverage kicks in, but many private flood insurers can start coverage in less than seven days.

Comprehensive coverage can be surprisingly affordable for your vehicle and helps pay for damage related to natural disasters.

"Once a storm is named, most insurance companies put all policies in affected states on a moratorium until the storm passes," Martin said. "If you want to add comprehensive coverage or decrease your deductible, now is the time."

As a reminder, families recovering from the recent severe weather events in Southeast Texas have a new place to go for help.

FEMA opened a disaster recovery center in Harris County on Monday. It's open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Leon Z. Grayson Community Center on Corpus Christi Street in the Cloverleaf area.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.