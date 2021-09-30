AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- While the players are scheduled to take the field, don't count on seeing the University of Texas Longhorn band at halftime against TCU this weekend due to COVID-19. Upcoming games are also impacted, university officials said.
Despite the most recent tweet from the Longhorn band showing students close together in Gregory Gymnasium performing at a volleyball game, officials said the band will pause for now out of an abundance of caution.
In a release, university officials said both the UT band and the pep band are pausing practice sessions this week due to COVID-19 protocols and will not be able to perform at athletic events.
The Longhorn Pep Band was scheduled to perform at volleyball matches on Thursday and Friday, and the Longhorn Band was scheduled to perform at UT's football road game at TCU on Saturday, but neither band will be able to attend those events.
No additional information was provided regarding what exactly led to the appearance cancellations or if there was an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among members of the bands.
The university reported and estimated 73 active coronavirus cases, according to the UT Austin COVID-19 dashboard.
University of Texas bands won't play for upcoming games
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News