Texas A&M hosts Notre Dame in Week 1 of 'ABC Saturday Night Football'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Kyle Field's first Texas A &M Aggies game in 2024 will be shown on ABC13 this August.

On Tuesday, ESPN revealed the first games airing on its family of networks in the 2024 season, headlined by A &M hosting the iconic Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football team.

The game caps off a Week 1 tripleheader as part of "ABC Saturday Night Football" on Aug. 31, beginning with Clemson vs. Georgia at 11 a.m. CT.

After that, the Miami Hurricanes' matchup with the Florida Gators is the middle game at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Then, the Irish vs. the Aggies, with new A &M head coach Mike Elko's debut, kicks off in primetime at 6:30 p.m.

All games air on ABC13. The games are the first under the new "SEC on ABC" franchise.

A &M and Notre Dame have five all-time meetings, with the Irish leading 3-2. The Aug. 31 game kicks off a home-and-home series between the two programs. NDU will host the Aggies on Sept. 13, 2025.

In addition, ABC will host a USC-LSU matchup in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

For A &M and UT fans looking into the future, the longtime rivals and reunited SEC members renew their grudge on Saturday, Aug. 30. The time and channel are still to be determined.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC13 and ESPN.

